Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

