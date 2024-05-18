Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 298,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

