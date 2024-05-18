Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

GTLS remained flat at $154.00 during trading on Friday. 505,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

