Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,576 shares of company stock valued at $99,336,130. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.23 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

