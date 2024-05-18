Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.11. 5,243,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,839. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

View Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.