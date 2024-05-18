Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 240.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 529,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

