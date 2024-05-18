Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AutoZone by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,055,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,115.24.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,917.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,036.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2,818.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

