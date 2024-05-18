Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.69 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

