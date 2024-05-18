Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

