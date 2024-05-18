Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

