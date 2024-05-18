Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

