United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.04. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 2,369,719 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.