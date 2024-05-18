KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $18.16

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $18.60. KE shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 5,779,571 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

