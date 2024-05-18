Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP Sells $1,494,396.00 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,870,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Trex by 39.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Get Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.