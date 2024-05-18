JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.47.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,445,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JD.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after buying an additional 695,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 212,616 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.