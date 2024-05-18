Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 15,975 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 223,347 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Get Our Latest Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.