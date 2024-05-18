Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $1,045,080.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

