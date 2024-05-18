BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $72.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $104.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $77.56. 3,433,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 577.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

