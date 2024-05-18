Scotiabank Upgrades Tanger (NYSE:SKT) to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 752,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,283. Tanger has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

