Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $29.38

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $27.23. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 410,282 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,357 shares of company stock valued at $36,442,642. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 142,083 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

