Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 352,072 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,162,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00.

NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAB shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

