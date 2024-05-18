Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 123,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,131. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.55. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

