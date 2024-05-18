Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 969,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 268,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.