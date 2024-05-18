DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,662. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

