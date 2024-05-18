E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SSP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,932. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 89.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

