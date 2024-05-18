Berenberg Bank Upgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $255.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

AZPN traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average is $197.97. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $224.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.