Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.14. Pearson shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 84,873 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson Stock Down 0.1 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pearson by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth $140,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

