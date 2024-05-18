CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.54. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,876,644 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 566.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 210.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

