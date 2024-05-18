Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $9.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 1,033,654 shares traded.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

