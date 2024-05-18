Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down to $75.86

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.86, but opened at $74.12. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 341,573 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

