GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,139,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 11,292,190 shares.The stock last traded at $33.26 and had previously closed at $39.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GME. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GameStop by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GameStop by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.