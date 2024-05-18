Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 593,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 396,687 shares.The stock last traded at $28.70 and had previously closed at $28.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $282,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,433 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $129,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

