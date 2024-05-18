Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 578,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 488,579 shares.The stock last traded at $30.11 and had previously closed at $30.23.

Morphic Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

About Morphic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morphic by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after buying an additional 2,086,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Morphic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after buying an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.