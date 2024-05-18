Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 578,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 488,579 shares.The stock last traded at $30.11 and had previously closed at $30.23.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.48.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
