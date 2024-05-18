Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $20.39. Zai Lab shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 159,034 shares.

Specifically, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808 over the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

