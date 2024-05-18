Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.90. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.