Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.14. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1,504,365 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $41,587,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

