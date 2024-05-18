The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

