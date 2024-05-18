Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

SYRS stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 395.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

