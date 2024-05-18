ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $43.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ONON. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Stock Up 4.0 %

ONON opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in ON by 204.7% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 347,942 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 10.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ON by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.