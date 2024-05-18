Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $215,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

AVTE traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

