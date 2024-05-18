Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $215,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38.
  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $247,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

AVTE traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

