Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.90.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 109,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 216,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $12,670,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.