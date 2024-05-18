Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $129.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.11.

NYSE GPN opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

