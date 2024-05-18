The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,556 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

