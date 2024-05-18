Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.