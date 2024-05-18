Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 88,707 Shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,707 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 37.71% of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

IDVO stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84.

About Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

