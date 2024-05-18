Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

