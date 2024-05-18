Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.