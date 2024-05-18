Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26,997 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

