Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

