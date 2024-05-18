SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

